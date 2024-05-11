Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.71.

Shares of FRPT opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,322 shares of company stock worth $2,646,080. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

