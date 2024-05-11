FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:EIPI)

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

