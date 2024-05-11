Fuel Tech’s (FTEK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 77,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

