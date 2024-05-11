Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Future stock opened at GBX 830 ($10.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,094 ($13.74). The firm has a market cap of £956.16 million, a PE ratio of 882.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 648.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 733.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 319.15%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

