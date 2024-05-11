FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) – Barrington Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.65. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $156.56.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

