FY2024 EPS Estimates for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Lowered by Analyst

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SYM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock valued at $275,410,529. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Symbotic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Symbotic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Symbotic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

