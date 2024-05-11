Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Down 9.6%

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01). Approximately 1,172,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,929,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider J Richard Wollenberg bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,140.70). Insiders own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

