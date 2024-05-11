GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $28.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KGI Securities lifted their price target on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.15.

GPS opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. GAP has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $274,314.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $274,314.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of GAP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

