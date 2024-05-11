GateToken 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.94 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $8.10 or 0.00013260 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $755.50 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001533 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,115.77 or 0.99995532 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,219,115 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,219,104.55054338 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.08248275 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,135,419.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

