GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Director Anne L. Arvia Sells 1,000 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $132.70. 74,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,046. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.59.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. GATX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in GATX by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

