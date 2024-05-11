Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Gen Digital has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gen Digital to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Gen Digital Price Performance

GEN stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 13,620,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,623. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Gen Digital has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

