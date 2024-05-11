Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of GNRC opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day moving average is $119.61. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,707,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Generac by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 13,944.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 295,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

