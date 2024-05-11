General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading 1.1% Higher

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.53. Approximately 2,193,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,743,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 44.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in General Motors by 74.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in General Motors by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,453,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $47,926,000 after buying an additional 112,563 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

