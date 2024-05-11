Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.01-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.59-4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. Genpact also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.040 EPS.

Genpact Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.