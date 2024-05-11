GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Announces Earnings Results

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33, Zacks reports. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. GigaCloud Technology updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.99. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $45.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $847,991.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 62,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $2,403,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,888,566.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 890,464 shares of company stock worth $28,675,035. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

