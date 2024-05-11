Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) Insider Dianmin Chen Acquires 1,900,000 Shares of Stock

Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1 – Get Free Report) insider Dianmin Chen bought 1,900,000 shares of Global Lithium Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$684,000.00 ($452,980.13).
Global Lithium Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Global Lithium Resources
