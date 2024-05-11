Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) Insider Dianmin Chen Acquires 1,900,000 Shares of Stock

Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1Get Free Report) insider Dianmin Chen bought 1,900,000 shares of Global Lithium Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$684,000.00 ($452,980.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Lithium Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of lithium resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Marble Bar Lithium project located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It also holds 100% interest in the exploration and future mining rights to lithium and lithium associated co-mineral rights in the Manna Lithium project located in the Goldfields, Western Australia.

