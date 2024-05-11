Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) VP Sells $367,422.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $109.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Global Payments by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 66,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,853,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

