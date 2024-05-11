GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.10. GoodRx shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 492,857 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in GoodRx by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in GoodRx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 75,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

