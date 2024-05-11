GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.280–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.8 million.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday.

GoPro Stock Down 7.3 %

GoPro stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. GoPro has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. Research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

