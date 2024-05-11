Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading Down 14.3%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 371,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 76,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$33.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

