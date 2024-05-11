Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

GTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

