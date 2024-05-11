Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.570-8.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.070-1.110 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.3 %

LOPE stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 262,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

