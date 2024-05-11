Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), reports. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of GRNT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,554. Granite Ridge Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $827.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $57,190 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Strs Ohio increased its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,648,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 184,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

