GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the April 15th total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

TSL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 143,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,055. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $23.06.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.