Grant Davey Buys 1,993,428 Shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] (ASX:EE1) Stock

EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] (ASX:EE1 – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey purchased 1,993,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$25,914.56 ($17,161.96).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Davey acquired 47,955 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$671.37 ($444.62).

On Friday, April 12th, Grant Davey purchased 6,384,944 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,004.27 ($54,969.72).

On Wednesday, April 10th, Grant Davey acquired 1,902,903 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,931.93 ($13,862.21).

On Friday, April 5th, Grant Davey purchased 2,450,000 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,750.00 ($24,337.75).

On Wednesday, March 20th, Grant Davey bought 2,647,097 shares of EARTHSENE FPO [EE1] stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.65 ($29,801.75).

Earths Energy Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company was formerly known as Cradle Resources Limited and changed its name to Earths Energy Limited in January 2024. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

