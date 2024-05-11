Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.08

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 48600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Great Atlantic Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52.

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Atlantic Resources

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Insiders purchased a total of 670,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,100 in the last ninety days.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.