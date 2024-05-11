Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Green Plains by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.