Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of GPRE opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

