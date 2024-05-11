Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Griffon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Griffon

Griffon Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of GFF traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 533,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,342. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42. Griffon has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.22 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 65.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Griffon by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Griffon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.