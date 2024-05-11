Grin Market Cap Reaches $4.18 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Grin has a market cap of $4.18 million and $150,552.96 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,747.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.14 or 0.00706432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00134772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00066874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00217293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00101137 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

