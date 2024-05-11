Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,354. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $142,633.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,992.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after buying an additional 2,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,588,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $16,049,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,026,000 after purchasing an additional 446,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

