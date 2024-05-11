Group 1 Automotive, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

GPI stock opened at $301.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $215.38 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

