Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,544,700 shares, a growth of 195.9% from the April 15th total of 522,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 286.1 days.
Grupo Traxión Price Performance
Grupo Traxión stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Grupo Traxión has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.
About Grupo Traxión
