Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $1,689,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $167,137,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 203.43% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Insider Activity

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

