Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 364.2% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GUG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 53,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,306. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 245,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter.

