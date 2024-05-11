Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 364.2% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE GUG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 53,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,306. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
