Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $16.03. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hamilton Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 174,520 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,249,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

