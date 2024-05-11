Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.43.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. 475,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,694. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $256,988. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

