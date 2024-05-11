Harry Quarls Acquires 42,690 Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) Director Harry Quarls purchased 42,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $35,859.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 366,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,562.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ESS Tech Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of GWH stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 746.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GWH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ESS Tech by 11.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

