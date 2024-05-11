HC Wainwright Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $400.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $395.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 0.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

