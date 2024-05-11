HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.