HC Wainwright Increases BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $15.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 181.43% from the company’s current price.

BrainsWay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. 59,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,496. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.18.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BrainsWay

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 149,740 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

