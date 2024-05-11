HC Wainwright Increases BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $15.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 181.43% from the company’s current price.
BrainsWay Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.33. 59,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,496. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.18.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BrainsWay
BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
