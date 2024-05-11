HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($9.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.39) EPS.

AGEN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Agenus Stock Performance

Agenus stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agenus

In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $406,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

