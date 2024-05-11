HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $144.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $140,649.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,097,000 after buying an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,655,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 490,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

