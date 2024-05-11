Head to Head Review: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artivion and Pulse Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $354.00 million 2.77 -$30.69 million ($0.24) -98.04 Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 587.70 -$42.21 million ($0.81) -9.20

Artivion has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.4% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Artivion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Artivion and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -2.61% 3.64% 1.32% Pulse Biosciences N/A -86.15% -66.87%

Risk & Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Artivion and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artivion currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.87%. Given Artivion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Artivion is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Summary

Artivion beats Pulse Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It offers E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, a stent graft system for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion, Inc. in January 2022. Artivion, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

