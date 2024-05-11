Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.46.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWX

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

TSE:HWX traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.65. 529,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,923. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.00.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Kevin Olson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$842,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. Insiders have sold 520,629 shares of company stock worth $4,037,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.