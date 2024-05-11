Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

NYSE HR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,203. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

