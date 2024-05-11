Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.84 billion and $72.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00055048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,995,211 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,738,995,210.67635 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10659514 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $74,732,991.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

