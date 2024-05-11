Henry Schein, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.31 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

