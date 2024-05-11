Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on May 21st

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 78.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

