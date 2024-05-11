Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Himalaya Shipping’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE HSHP opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Himalaya Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

About Himalaya Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.