Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Himalaya Shipping’s previous — dividend of $0.03.
Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance
NYSE HSHP opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Himalaya Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.
About Himalaya Shipping
